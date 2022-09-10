Sheffield Police searching for drive-by shooter

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

According to the Sheffield Police Department, it responded to a drive-by shooting on North Annapolis Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with two gunshot victims.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that they saw a four-door Honda Civic or Accord with a male wearing an Alabama hoodie leaning out the back window and firing shots. Witnesses say that the vehicle was dark gray and traveling at high speeds.

The Sheffield Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital but have since been treated and released.

