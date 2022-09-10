One person in critical condition following Friday night crash

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was in critical condition Friday night following a crash on Pulaski Pike in Toney.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), three people were injured in the crash, two were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries while a third was in critical condition.

Webster said that the crash occurred on Pulaski Pike near Patterson Ln. around 8:20 p.m. Friday night. Following the crash, emergency services had to work to extract the patients since they were trapped inside the vehicle.

