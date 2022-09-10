Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

One person in critical condition following Friday night crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was in critical condition Friday night following a crash on Pulaski Pike in Toney.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), three people were injured in the crash, two were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries while a third was in critical condition.

Webster said that the crash occurred on Pulaski Pike near Patterson Ln. around 8:20 p.m. Friday night. Following the crash, emergency services had to work to extract the patients since they were trapped inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son
John Andrew Kister
Former Morgan Co. jail inmate wins case against jail, medical provider
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Huntsville City Council Work Session
Rate increases possible for Huntsville Utilities customers in 2023

Latest News

Logo for City of Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Services to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony
MidCity District announced a new $110 million development.
MidCity District announces $110 million development
The Huntsville Police Department says that the street value of the drugs seized is nearly $3...
NADTF arrests man with nearly $3 million worth of drugs
Police Tape
Sheffield Police searching for drive-by shooter