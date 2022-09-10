Deals
NADTF arrests man with nearly $3 million worth of drugs

The Huntsville Police Department says that the street value of the drugs seized is nearly $3 million.
The Huntsville Police Department says that the street value of the drugs seized is nearly $3 million.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sept. 2, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested a man who was participating in the distribution of massive amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, Mark Saint Jules Dolce was arrested on Sept. 2 by the NADTF with help from the Port of Huntsville Police Department.

Following the arrest, law enforcement seized around 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 17 pounds of cocaine.

The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested Mark Saint Jules Dolce after an extensive investigation...

Posted by Huntsville Police Department on Saturday, September 10, 2022

Dolce is facing charges of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, he is being held at the Madison County Jail with a $2 million bond.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the street value for 17 pounds of cocaine is approximately $700,000 while the value of 50 pounds of methamphetamines is around $2.2 million.

The Huntsville Police Department says that more arrests are expected and that there is a plan to prosecute Dolce at the federal level.

