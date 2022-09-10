Deals
MidCity District announces $110 million development



By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville.

According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development.

The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases and hotel-like surroundings. In the post, MidCity District included two renderings of the area with the new development included.

MidCity District currently has two developments under construction that are scheduled to begin leasing before the end of the year. The first is Metronome at MidCity which is scheduled to begin pre-leasing in late 2022. The other development under construction is the Encore at MidCity which will begin pre-leasing in the fall.

INTRODUCING ANTHEM HOUSE // MidCity District is proud to announce a $110 million urban mixed-use development, Anthem...

Posted by MidCity District on Friday, September 9, 2022

