Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A popular cruise line says it’s honoring frontline workers by helping cover their select cruise fare to the Bahamas.

The Margaritaville at Sea cruise line recently announced a “Heroes Sail Free” program.

According to a news release, the program provides one free cruise to the Bahamas for U.S. military service members, police, emergency medical service workers and educators.

“Welcome aboard, heroes, with a big thank you for your service,” said singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. “Now, we feel honored to serve you at sea.”

The cruise line said the three-day, two-night getaway starts from the Port of Palm Beach and sails to Freeport in the Bahamas aboard its Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship.

According to the company, its flagship vessel features several gourmet foods and beverage options, spa treatments and much more.

“To show our sincere gratitude for their ongoing service, we wanted to offer these frontline heroes a chance to kick off their boots and work shoes and flip flop into a relaxing getaway,” said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

The cruise program is a partnership between Margaritaville at Sea and GovX.com, the largest military and government e-commerce site.

The cruise line said the program is running through Dec. 29, 2023.

