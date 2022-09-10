Mainly Dry This Afternoon...Rain Chances Increase Late This Evening Into Tomorrow

A few showers earlier this morning, but this afternoon we’re seeing little in the way of rain with a drier slot of air filtering into the region. A good bit of cloud cover is with us though and this is really putting a damper on our temperatures across the Valley. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the upper 70s with several locations staying cool in the mid 70s. We’ll likely remain mainly dry as we head throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening with rain chances increasing later this evening and overnight into the early morning hours on Sunday. Coverage of showers though will likely stay minimal with a few isolated heavy downpours possible. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the upper 60s.

Our best chances for more widespread rain will be arriving mainly on Sunday afternoon and evening with an approaching cold front, so keep the rain gear nearby. It will not be a wash out, but you could see some delays and disruptions in your outdoor plans with a few stronger storms possible throughout the day. Main threats include brief gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. With added cloud cover and rain chances sticking with us through the evening hours, afternoon highs will stay on the cooler side in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers and storms should start wrapping up as we head into the late evening with overnight lows a bit cooler in the low to mid 60s.

Plan on much drier weather and more fall-like conditions as we head into the next work week on Monday as the front continues to push through the area. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s with overnight lows falling into the low and mid 50s for some locations! This fall-like feel will be short-lived though with a ridge building back by mid to late week. This will bump highs back into the mid and upper 80s.

