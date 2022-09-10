Huntsville Emergency Services to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. will be hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday morning at Fire Station No. 1.

According to a press release from the city of Huntsville, the ceremony will be held at 2110 Clinton Ave. and will start at 7:46 a.m.

The ceremony will be held to commemorate those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, in the terrorist attacks that hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

“More than 20 years later, our first responder community continues to feel the impacts of 9/11 in Huntsville,” said Huntsville Fire and Rescue Chief Howard McFarlen. “We mourn those who lost their lives as well as the first responders who bravely made the ultimate sacrifice to help others.”

During the ceremony, all emergency vehicles will turn on sirens, air horns and lights for 30 seconds. Following that, the flag will be lowered to half-staff.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.