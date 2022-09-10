Cullman County Sheriff releases statement regarding potential transfer of Casey White

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday, Mark McDaniel, Casey White’s defense attorney, filed an unopposed motion to move him from Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman County Detention Center.

But White’s checkered past involving an assisted escape from the Lauderdale County Jail has some in Cullman unsure about the motion.

“I wouldn’t want him here, that’s just me. If you do the crime, you got to do the time,” said Michael Lay, a Cullman resident. “I hate to say it like that, and people make mistakes some people don’t and you either learn from it or don’t. I’ve got nieces and cousins running around now and it worries you I guess.”

Casey White faces a litany of charges. He’s already serving a 75-year sentence for a 20-15 crime spree. A grand jury indicted him on capital murder charge for the death of Connie Ridgeway that same year.

In April, White walked out of the Lauderdale county jail with the help of Corrections Officer Vicky White. He’s now facing a felony murder charge where an 11 day manhunt ended with Vicky shooting herself in the head during a police chase according to the coroner.

Friday evening, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry released a statement detailing the plan to keep Casey White from escaping again, which includes solitary confinement 23 hours a day.

He says in part “If the judge does order Mr. White be housed here, these deputies will continue to show the same professionalism and care towards our citizens to make sure they are protected.”

Below is Sheriff Gentry’s statement in full:

“Today, Friday September 9th 2022, news broke about a court filing in which capital murder suspect Casey White’s legal team has requested that he be housed in the Cullman County Detention Center for his upcoming trial in Lauderdale County. There is a quote attributed to me in the media that states I am “ready and willing to house Mr. White”. This quote is not correct, as it makes it appear that we are eagerly seeking to house Mr. White. As I told Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, and the Casey White legal team when we spoke, if the judge in the case ordered Mr. White be housed in the Cullman County Detention Center, my deputies, my command staff and I will make sure Mr. White is well guarded. He will be kept in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, only being allowed 1 hour in the exercise yard while still under guard, as mandated by law. The safety of the citizens of Cullman County is, and will continue to be my first priority. However, we will also assist our fellow law enforcement officers so that Mr. White, an accused murderer, will have his day in court. Detention Deputies at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office guard dangerous criminals everyday. If the judge does order Mr. White be housed here, these deputies will continue to show the same professionalism and care toward our citizens to make sure they are protected.”

A judge will ultimately decide whether Cullman County Jail will be his next stop, but McDaniel says this transfer is quote “in the best interest of justice.”

Casey White’s trial date remains December 12.

