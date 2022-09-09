Somerville man charged with sex abuse of child

MORGAN CO., Ala. - On September 8, Brandon Lee Miller, 47 was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies.

Deputies had received reports of an alleged sexual assault on September 2 and an arrest warrant was obtained for Lee through an investigation.

Lee was charged with sex abuse of a child under 12 and was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Bond is set by the courts using the Bond Schedule passed by the legislature.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.