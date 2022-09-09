Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Somerville man charged with sex abuse of child

Brandon Lee Miller
Brandon Lee Miller(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. - On September 8, Brandon Lee Miller, 47 was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies.

Deputies had received reports of an alleged sexual assault on September 2 and an arrest warrant was obtained for Lee through an investigation.

Lee was charged with sex abuse of a child under 12 and was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Bond is set by the courts using the Bond Schedule passed by the legislature.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two...
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a...
1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

Madison Co. hits 1,001 COVID related deaths
Madison County hits 1,001 COVID Deaths
What to consider when selecting a bank
Financial Friday: 4 Things To Consider When Choosing A Bank
The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail
A portion of Monroe Street will be closed temporarily.
Portion of Monroe Street closing temporarily