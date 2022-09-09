Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 22 years in Birmingham, Sloss Fright Furnace has closed its doors.

The annual Halloween haunted house announced on its website that it will no longer be produced.

The Fright Furnace’s website said that they were told by a board “Fright Furnace in it’s current format is too disruptive to school tours and other operations”, and “we do not consider the event well aligned with Sloss’ mission or the image we wish to present.” Sloss Furnace is run by a board associated with the City of Birmingham.

Officials with Fright Furnace said they were offered “a small amount of days to do the event.”

WBRC reached out to the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark Board and received this statement:

Approximately three years ago Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark Board and the operators of Fright Furnace entered into negotiations regarding the use of the site. No agreement was reached, and the operators of Fright Furnace decided to pursue other alternatives to host this important event. Please contact the operators of Fright Furnace for updates, and other information, concerning the future of Fright Furnace.

