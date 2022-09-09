Scattered downpours and storms for the weekend

Good morning and happy Friday! We are off to a very pleasant start this morning with temperatures in the middle 60s and fair skies overhead.

We will see some early sunshine before more clouds roll in for the afternoon hours, highs today will reach the low to middle 80s with more humidity thanks to a breezy SE wind gusting over 15 miles per hour at times. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will begin to develop through the afternoon hours with the best coverage of rainfall occurring late tonight into early Saturday morning.

The weekend will not be a total washout, but expect some periods of heavier rainfall and thunderstorms to have an impact on some of your outdoor plans. Saturday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday will bring another chance at storms with highs again in the lower 80s. Rainfall totals over the weekend will be in the ½ to 1 inch range, any slow moving storms may produce heavier rainfall totals and possibly some isolated flash flooding.

A cold front will move through on Monday bringing one last round of isolated to scattered storms. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in as a ridge of high pressure moves over the Southeastern U.S. This will be “false Fall” number two for the year, don’t get too excited.

