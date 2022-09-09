Redstone Arsenal hosted 5k for Suicide Awareness Month

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday the office of Redstone’s Arsenal Army Substance Abuse Program hosted a 5K Run/1K Walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention during the month of Suicide Awareness.

Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, commander of the Army Contracting Command gave opening remarks before the start of the race.

The race and a Wellness Resource Fair started at 7:00 a.m. Awards and recognition ceremony followed after the race.

Runners received suicide prevention resource information after they crossed the finish line.

Call 988 or 988, 1 for veterans if you or someone you know is contemplating suicide.

