Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Redstone Arsenal hosted 5k for Suicide Awareness Month

Redstone Arsenal hosted 5k for Suicide Awareness Month
Redstone Arsenal hosted 5k for Suicide Awareness Month(RA)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday the office of Redstone’s Arsenal Army Substance Abuse Program hosted a 5K Run/1K Walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention during the month of Suicide Awareness.

Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, commander of the Army Contracting Command gave opening remarks before the start of the race.

The race and a Wellness Resource Fair started at 7:00 a.m. Awards and recognition ceremony followed after the race.

Runners received suicide prevention resource information after they crossed the finish line.

Call 988 or 988, 1 for veterans if you or someone you know is contemplating suicide.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two...
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a...
1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

Military Tribute Night softball game
Military Tribute Night held at Toyota Field on Saturday
Military Tribute Night held at Toyota Field on Saturday
2022 WhistleStop Festival back this weekend
Animal shelters reaching full capacity
Animal shelters reaching full capacity
Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail