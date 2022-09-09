Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Red Devils remain undefeated

Red Devils win 49-6 over Whitesburg Christian
Brodie Hicks (22) runs for a Touchdown against Whitesburg Christian Thursday September 9th.
Brodie Hicks (22) runs for a Touchdown against Whitesburg Christian Thursday September 9th.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils wanted to take control early against Whitesburg Christian, not allowing the upstart Warriors to gain any momentum.

Check and check. The Red Devils defeated Whitesburg Christian 49-6, improving to 3-0 and 1-0 in Class 2A Region 7.

The Red Devils established the run early scoring on their first offensive play of the game by Brodie Hicks. Running back Logan Anderson also finished with three Touchdowns in the win.

Fyffe ran for 255 yards on the ground with the starting offense, with only 25 yards passing.

Whitesburg Christian, in just their third year of Varsity football, fall to 3-1 on the season. The travel to face the North Sand Mountain Bison.

Fyffe will host Section in Week 4.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two...
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison

Latest News

48 Blitz Week 3 Game of the Week: Fyffe at Whitesburg Christian
48 Blitz Week 3 Game of the Week: Fyffe at Whitesburg Christian
48 Blitz - Every Friday at 10 p.m.
48 Blitz: See which High School football games are moving to Thursday night due to weather
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
Programming Note: No 6 p.m. newscast, 10 p.m. will start late due to NFL Football Game
48 Blitz GOTW Week 3: Warriors host Fyffe Thursday night