Red Devils remain undefeated

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils wanted to take control early against Whitesburg Christian, not allowing the upstart Warriors to gain any momentum.

Check and check. The Red Devils defeated Whitesburg Christian 49-6, improving to 3-0 and 1-0 in Class 2A Region 7.

The Red Devils established the run early scoring on their first offensive play of the game by Brodie Hicks. Running back Logan Anderson also finished with three Touchdowns in the win.

Fyffe ran for 255 yards on the ground with the starting offense, with only 25 yards passing.

Whitesburg Christian, in just their third year of Varsity football, fall to 3-1 on the season. The travel to face the North Sand Mountain Bison.

Fyffe will host Section in Week 4.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.