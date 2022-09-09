Prescriptions for Opioids in Alabama fall for 8th year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Physicians around Alabama are taking the next steps in reducing the number and potency of opioid prescriptions and increasing access to medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses.

A report, of the last eight years, released by the American Medical Association shows:

Opioid prescriptions in Alabama decreased by 41.6 percent from 2012-2021. In those eight consecutive years, opioid prescriptions declined 1.6 percent.

The dosage strength of opioid prescriptions fell 52.7 percent from 2012-2021 and dropped 6.5 percent between 2020-2021.

Prescriptions of naloxone to treat patients at risk of an opioid overdose rose 851 percent between 2012-2021 and 35.4 from 202-2021.

Physicians and other healthcare professionals accessed the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) more than 5.5 million times in 2021 (a three percent increase from 2020) Healthcare providers who dispense opioids in Alabama must report the information to the PSMP o help physicians detect the abuse and misuse of prescriptions

“Alabama physicians are advancing the fight against the opioid crisis by continuing to reduce the number and potency prescribed opioids in our state, and by furthering our education on opioids,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. “While we are making good progress in these areas under a physician’s control, Alabama is in a worsening overdose epidemic due primarily to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is found in more than 75 percent of counterfeit pills and other substances. No community is safe from this poison.”

Fentanyl overdose deaths in Alabama increased by 135.9 percent from 2020(453) to 2021(1,069).

“What is becoming painfully evident is that there are limits to what physicians can do. We have dramatically increased training and changed our prescribing habits, reducing the number of opioids prescribed while increasing access to naloxone, buprenorphine and methadone,” Chair of the American Medical Association’s Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force, Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said. “But illicitly manufactured fentanyl is supercharging this epidemic.”

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama was one of the first medical associations in the country to offer a continuing education course to train physicians on safely and effectively prescribing opioids. Since 2009, more than 8,000 prescribers in Alabama have completed the course.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.