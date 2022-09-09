Portion of Monroe Street closing temporarily

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two northbound lanes of a portion of Monroe Street in downtown Huntsville will be closed temporarily for improvements.

According to the city of Huntsville, the closure is for stormwater sewer improvements. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 12 through 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The lanes will close again at 7 a.m. on Sept. 19 through 4 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The closing will affect the intersection of Monroe Street Southwest and Heart of Huntsville Drive and near the intersection of Clinton Avenue.

A portion of Monroe Street will be closed temporarily. (City of Huntsville)

