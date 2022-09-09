Deals
Military Tribute Night held at Toyota Field on Saturday

Military Tribute Night softball game
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the USA Patriots Amputee Softball team will go against Team AUSA for Military Tribute Night.

The USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team is a non-profit whose mission is to bring athletic and veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities. Some of the players are still in the service, others are in college or have moved on to new careers.

Some of the players are still in the service, others are in college or have moved on to new careers(USAPAS)

Team AUSA is made up of community members and sponsors.

The game will be at Toyota Field, 500 Trash Panda Way Madison, AL 35758 at 6:30 p.m.

Parking is free and tickets can be purchased for $10 on ausasoftball.com.

The game will also feature fireworks and a musical performance by Scotty Hasting, a country music artist and Army combat veteran.

