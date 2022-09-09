Madison County hits 1,001 COVID Deaths

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the state’s dashboard, updated every Thursday, Madison County has hit 1,001 deaths from COVID-19.

The dashboard updated data for each North Alabama county and has listed over 1,2000 new cases in the past week.

Although, Madison County is listed to have more COVID-19-related deaths than any other North Alabama county it also has the lowest death rate of all area counties.

Regional Health Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield says that getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to fight against COVID-19.

“We are really leaning on our vaccines to reduce not really getting the disease,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “Getting the complications of the disease which is where the research is really telling us that it’s most effective.”

The positivity rate in Madison County has dropped 9 percent but Dr. Stubblefield says they’re seeing more breakthrough infections leading to hospitalizations.

This means people who have received the vaccine are still getting the infection with the majority of those infections being from Omicron variants.

Dr. Stubberfield said there are currently around 600 people in Alabama hospitals due to the virus

“The problem is that COVID is still a serious disease and for people at higher risk,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “Especially those that are older or have certain underlying medical conditions. Then it can lead to serious illness including hospitalization and death.”

The hope of the new bivalent vaccine is with the broader span of protection that we can be better protected in the future.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.