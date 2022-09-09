Huntsville City Council approves 100 million for Huntsville Utilities for 2023 Fiscal Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “The price of gas this summer -- natural gas -- has been exorbitant.”

Not to be confused with prices at the pump, but in the Huntsville Madison area, prices have been increasing across the board.

(Gehrdes) “June was incredibly hot. The hottest-- TVA generated more power that June than any June its history. It had to basically pull all the levers and generate everything they could generate and burn whatever fuel they had to burn to meet that load.”

It’s not just gas - costs for water and electricity have also seen an increase.

“It’s not really just flushing toilets or turning off faucets. What people forget is so core to a water system... My simplistic way of thinking about it, about half of your water system is fire protection. We don’t have a challenge of faucets and toilets, we have a challenge of fire flows so that the city can fight multiple fires at the same time across the municipality.”

Then there’s the issue of growth. With more water service lines and transformers needed in the near future to supply the multiple subdivisions popping up across the county.

Councilwoman Jennie Robinson also wanted to address current issues before looking to the future.

She asks “We have had series of outages across the community recently and it seems like that is increasing, is that just weather-related or does that go back to that infrastructure?”

“It is a mixture of equipment exposed for decades, cars, trees and lightning.”

Robinson says “If we’re looking at rate increases in 2023 or later, we have got to be able to tell customers that this is going to increase their capacity and improve their service.”

