Huntsville Animals Services needs adopters, foster families as shelter runs out of room

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services says it is nearly out of space for cats and dogs at its shelter.

Director of Huntsville Animal Services, Dr. Karen Sheppard, said more people are surrendering pets than ever before. She believes this is because more people are moving to homes that don’t allow pets, like certain rental properties.

In addition to the many surrenders, Dr. Sheppard said there are more strays than usual.

Dr. Sheppard said there’s even more puppies being brought in that need to be bottle-fed.

Huntsville Animal Services has a catch, neuter and release program, but Dr. Sheppard it is only for cats.

The shelter is quickly running out of space and Dr. Sheppard said it will have to start euthanizing to make room for more animals.

“Every kennel is full and then we’ve had to put two dogs in some kennels or split kennels,” Dr. Shepperd said. “With the cats, we have a couple open kennels. They (the kennels) will probably fill up. What is unusual is [there are] so many more owner surrenders.”

