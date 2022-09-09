Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Madison Co. domestic violence victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help culturally-specific services to Madison County domestic violence victims as announced Friday.

The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.

Gov. Ivey said this grant will provide immediate access to necessary services for victims.

“Domestic violence affects many Alabama families and residents, including those who come from all cultural backgrounds, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to support AshaKiran as it continues to assist victims.”

The grant will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs from funds provided by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

