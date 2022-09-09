Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Madison Co. domestic violence victims

The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter...
The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help culturally-specific services to Madison County domestic violence victims as announced Friday.

The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.

Gov. Ivey said this grant will provide immediate access to necessary services for victims.

“Domestic violence affects many Alabama families and residents, including those who come from all cultural backgrounds, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to support AshaKiran as it continues to assist victims.”

The grant will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs from funds provided by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two...
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a...
1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

A portion of Monroe Street will be closed temporarily.
Portion of Monroe Street closing temporarily
Madison City Schools expanding mental health services, training
Growing student population and increasing mental health services: Two pieces of Madison City Schools’ latest strategic plan
According to Huntsville Utilities, the lanes will be closed between Whitesburg Drive and...
Lanes temporarily closing on portion of Drake Ave. Friday
Huntsville residents 'Run for Eliza' in Big Spring Park
Hundreds of runners gather to honor Eliza Fletcher in Big Spring Park