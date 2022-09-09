Friday Afternoon Forecast

Happy Friday!

Expect showers and thunderstorms to try to make their way in for the late afternoon hours. Rain will continue, and at times be heavy, into the overnight hours.

Highs reach into the lower 80s through the weekend.

Rain will keep up cooler and wet through Monday where we will see a slight break in chances.

Over the next 10 days expect cooler than average temperatures and to need that umbrella.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.