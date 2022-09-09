Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Through the Weekend
Through the Weekend(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday!

Expect showers and thunderstorms to try to make their way in for the late afternoon hours. Rain will continue, and at times be heavy, into the overnight hours.

Highs reach into the lower 80s through the weekend.

Rain will keep up cooler and wet through Monday where we will see a slight break in chances.

Over the next 10 days expect cooler than average temperatures and to need that umbrella.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two...
HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a...
1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Scattered downpours, storms in the weekend forecast
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast