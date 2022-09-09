Financial Friday: 4 Things To Consider When Choosing A Bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every bank isn’t right for every person. If you’ve had the same bank since you were in college and it’s not meeting all of your needs now, it might be time for a switch.

You have many options, including credit unions, banks, online financial providers, and more. WAFF talked to Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Patricia Lloyd. She says the savvy consumer should consider some things when choosing a financial institution.

Is your money safe? What do third-party evaluators say? At Redstone, we have been named one of the nation’s top 100 banks and credit unions for two years running and have received a national award the safety and soundness for more than 20 years. Does it offer the products, services, and conveniences that you need and want? Today, we need online and mobile banking services. However, sometimes you need to talk to a person, does your financial provider also have that? Does its technology keep up with your needs? Can you shut down your debit or credit card when you need to? What about money management resources? Can you video chat with an advisor regardless of where you are? Redstone offers Redstone LIVE, an on-demand video service that is ready when you are. Are the fees and rates competitive? As a credit union, Redstone’s profits are returned to members – not stockholders – in the form of better interest rates, lower fees, and dedicated personal service.

Bottom Line: Shop around and make the best decision for you and your finances. For more ways to save, be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

