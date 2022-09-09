Details for the 2022 Huntsville Christmas Parade announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the eighth year, Mix 96.9 (WRSA-FM) and the Von Braun Center(VBC) will be hosting the Huntsville Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 8.

On Thursday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Santa Clause, WRSA, VBC staff and others were in attendance at a press conference to announce details for the parade.

In July, a poll was posted on the Parade Facebook page to determine the theme. The people voted for the theme of the parade to be “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!”

“Last year participants took their creativity to a whole new level, decorating floats based on their favorite Christmas movie,” says Abby Kay, WRSA Program Director and Morning Show Host. “We look forward to seeing everyone ‘dancin’ merrily in the new old-fashioned way!”

Registration for the parade officially opened on Thursday during the press conference and will remain open until November 1. The parade organizers say early registration is encouraged and registrations will be reviewed by a panel for approval. Click here for registration information.

Kids to Love Founder/CEO Lee Marshall was named this year’s Grand Marshal during the conference.

“Christmas is an exciting time at Kids to Love,” Marshall said. “For years the community has rallied around us, helping us to provide Christmas gifts for local children in foster care. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the season than to enjoy the Huntsville Christmas parade together!”

For the first time, Bank Independent will be presenting the parade.

“Bank Independent has a 75-year legacy in North Alabama as a financial institution that values community and service to others,” DeMarco McClain, Huntsville-Madison City President said. “Since expanding into Huntsville in 2014, we have and will continue to actively seek out opportunities to connect with people, charitable organizations and community events because we understand that our presence here isn’t just about providing financial services, but also connecting with people and building relationships that will enrich our overall community.”

The parade will feature 80 floats, animals and marching bands. The new route of the parade will start on Clinton Avenue near the U.S. Post Office at 6:00 p.m., it will then go east Clinton Ave. through downtown Huntsville ending near AM Booth’s Lumberyard.

