Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly who have no opposition to the motion.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White’s defense team filed an unopposed motion to move White to the Cullman County Jail on Friday.

White is currently being held at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. According to online court documents, the defense team filed the motion ahead of White’s scheduled trial date of Dec. 12 to make him more accessible to his defense team.

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly who have no opposition to the motion.

It is also stated in the documents that White’s defense team spoke with Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry who said he is prepared to hold White at the Cullman County Jail.

Attorney Mark McDaniel is part of White’s defense team and he released the following statement about the motion:

“The trial preparation for Casey White’s capital murder case and felony murder case is extensive. Communication with our client is critical to our preparation. Nick Heatherly and all members of the defense team have worked diligently on this transfer motion and we certainly maintain the transfer of Casey White is in the best interest of justice.”

