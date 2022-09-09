Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail, State responds

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White’s defense team filed an unopposed motion to move White to the Cullman County Jail on Friday.

White is currently being held at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. According to online court documents, the defense team filed the motion ahead of White’s scheduled trial date of Dec. 12 to make him more accessible to his defense team.

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly who have no opposition to the motion.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry released a statement about White’s potential move to the jail:

“As I told Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, and the Casey White legal team when we spoke, if the judge in the case ordered Mr. White be housed in the Cullman County Detention Center, my deputies, my command staff and I will make sure Mr. White is well guarded. He will be kept in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, only being allowed 1 hour in the exercise yard while still under guard, as mandated by law.

The safety of the citizens of Cullman County is, and will continue to be my first priority. However, we will also assist our fellow law enforcement officers so that Mr. White, an accused murderer, will have his day in court. Detention Deputies at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office guard dangerous criminals every day. If the judge does order Mr. White be housed here, these deputies will continue to show the same professionalism and care toward our citizens to make sure they are protected.”

Attorney Mark McDaniel is part of White’s defense team and he released the following statement about the motion:

“The trial preparation for Casey White’s capital murder case and felony murder case is extensive. Communication with our client is critical to our preparation. Nick Heatherly and all members of the defense team have worked diligently on this transfer motion and we certainly maintain the transfer of Casey White is in the best interest of justice.”

In a motion filed on Sept. 12, the State moved the court to set a hearing on White’s motion to transport.

According to the motion, it appears the purpose of moving White to Cullman is to allow him access to counsel to prepare for trial.

The following statement was advised by a representative of the Alabama Department of Corrections in the motion:

“...has advised that Donaldson Prison authorities have accommodated all requests of defense counsel for access to the Defendant and remain ready, willing and able to accommodate all reasonable requests for the Defendant to have future necessary access to his attorneys without interruption by the staff at Donaldson.”

The hearing will determine if White’s move to Cullman County Jail is necessary.

Tune in tonight at 4, 5, 6 & 10 for the latest on the White’s transfer.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.