Best Coverage of Rainfall Arrives Late This Evening

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Widely scattered showers are continuing to develop this afternoon, but overall we’ve been on the drier side for the first chunk of the day. I wouldn’t let your guard down just yet though because the bulk of the rainfall will be arriving as we head later into the evening hours and overnight into the early morning hours of Saturday. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder, but we are not expecting strong storms with this wave of rain. Main threats include locally heavy downpours which could lead to some minor flooding and early commuting issues on Saturday. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60s.

Even though a few brief dry breaks will be possible in terms of rainfall coverage by Saturday afternoon and early evening, I would keep the umbrella handy with periods of heavier rainfall and storms possible throughout the day. With added cloud cover and rain chances sticking around, afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

More scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region. This could allow for a few stronger storms with the possibility of brief gusty winds. After the front pushes through late Sunday into Monday, rain chances will be ending across the Valley with cooler and drier air moving in behind the front for your next work week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

