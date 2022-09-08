Warriors host Fyffe Thursday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mother nature played a part in Week 3 of the High School Football season in North Alabama. The Warriors of Whitesburg Christian and Fyffe Red Devils allowing weather to win the day Friday, moving their scheduled Class 2A Region 7 game to Thursday.

The Red Devils have won five State Championships (Class 2A-3A) in the last ten years, the most recent at teh Class 3A level in 2020. The Red Devils program will face a Warriors team that relies on the passing game. The Warriors used the rushing attack only 22 times in last weeks 25-18 win over Ider.

“You’re 3-0 for a reason and that’s what I keep telling our kids to play a game be ready to go when they kick it off,” Fyffe Head Coach Paul Benningfield said during practice. “People that can throw the ball can always give you problems. A lot of space out there on the field, we just got to get after it and play like we normally do.”

The Warriors will attempt to stop the potent rushing attack of the Red Devils. Fyffe ran for 209 yards in last weeks 49-0 win over North San Mountain.

“We want to get better tomorrow night, we want to get better everyday, Whitesburg Head Coach Jimmy Naye said during practice. The confidence really started back last year when we won our last game against Coosa Christian. they grew up last week, because that was a really tough Ider team.”

Kickoff is set for Thursday night at 7 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.