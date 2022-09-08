Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

U.S. approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine

The troops are fighting in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia. (Bleeped profanity) (Source: CNN/YOUTUBE/BUTUSOV PLUS/TWITTER/@VISEGRAD24)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, an announcement that came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to military support “for the long haul.”

Austin said at the start of a meeting with senior officials from allied countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance on Wednesday.

He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

Austin said that “the war is at another key moment,” with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. He said that “now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield.”

“The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group,” Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.

“We will work together to train Ukraine’s forces for the long haul. We will work together to help integrate Ukraine’s capabilities and bolster its joint operations for the long haul,” he said. “We will work together to upgrade our defense industrial basis to meet Ukraine’s requirements for the long haul, and we will work together for production and innovation to meet Ukraine’s self-defense needs for the long haul.”

“We must evolve as the fight evolves,” Austin said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of suspect
7 shot, 4 dead in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison

Latest News

Texas lawmakers haven't clarified under what circumstances a mother facing "risk of death" or...
New restrictive abortion law in Texas creates medical crisis for couple
Image of suspect
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
2nd suspect in Canadian stabbing spree dead; motive unclear
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game