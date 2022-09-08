Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thursday
Thursday(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beautiful afternoon ahead with comfortable temperatures in store.

Highs in the 80s with dew points in the 60s. No complaints here.

Mostly clear skies spill into the evening hours of your Thursday with lows winding down into the 60s.

Friday through the weekend is a different story…

Expect showers and thunderstorms to try to make their way in for the late morning hours. Chances will be off and on for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs reach into the lower 80s through the weekend.

Rain will keep up cooler and wet through Monday where we will see a slight break in chances.

Over the next 10 days expect to need that umbrella.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

WAFF Thursday Planner
Perfect Thursday with rain, storms coming Friday through Sunday
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast