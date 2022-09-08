Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Beautiful afternoon ahead with comfortable temperatures in store.

Highs in the 80s with dew points in the 60s. No complaints here.

Mostly clear skies spill into the evening hours of your Thursday with lows winding down into the 60s.

Friday through the weekend is a different story…

Expect showers and thunderstorms to try to make their way in for the late morning hours. Chances will be off and on for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs reach into the lower 80s through the weekend.

Rain will keep up cooler and wet through Monday where we will see a slight break in chances.

Over the next 10 days expect to need that umbrella.

