Perfect Thursday with rain and storms for Friday through Sunday

We are off to a great start on this Thursday morning with cool and comfortable temperatures in the low to middle 60s.

Fair skies will start the day with a refreshing NE breeze keeping humidity levels on the lower side, highs will reach the middle 80s under mainly sunny skies this afternoon. A few more clouds will push in overnight with lows staying mild in the middle 60s for Friday morning.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with our flow shifting to the south once again, this will mean higher humidity for the day, Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening Friday with locally heavy rainfall and lightning being the primary threats. Periods of showers and storms will continue overnight into Saturday morning with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

While the weekend does look wet, we will have some dry hours to spend time outside. Periods of heavier rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will be off and on both days of the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler due to the cloud cover and rainfall for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will be watching for any slow moving storms that may produce heavy rainfall that may lead to isolated flash flooding, rainfall totals will be between one to two inches.

A cold front will move through on Monday bringing one last chance at rain and storms, highs will be in the low 80s. The rest of next week looks sunny and dry for now with below average high temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

