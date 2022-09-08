Judge denies motion to suppress statements made by Limestone County murder suspect

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County Circuit Court Judge denied a motion to suppress statements made by a Limestone County murder suspect during his arrest.

The defense team for Mason Sisk filed a motion to suppress a confession in August because Sisk said it happened before he was read his Miranda Rights.

Court documents show that Sisk and his defense team claim the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office did not read him his Miranda Rights prior to questioning. Sisk is accused of killing his parents and three siblings.

He pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges in April 2021.

In court documents filed on Thursday, the circuit court judge ruled, “Upon careful consideration of the foregoing including the briefs and legal arguments of the parties, the court is of the opinion that the defendant’s motion to suppress statements is due to be denied.”

