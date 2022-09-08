HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.

The call came in at 1:25 p.m.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

