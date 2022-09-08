Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

HEMSI confirms plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two...
According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There has been a plane crash at the Huntsville Executive Airport on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), two people were on board the plane. The spokesperson said both people were taken to Huntsville Hospital to be looked at by medical personnel.

The call came in at 1:25 p.m.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
John Andrew Kister
Former Morgan Co. jail inmate wins case against jail, medical provider
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA: next Artemis 1 mission launch date set for September 23
Hepatitis A outbreak ends in Alabama