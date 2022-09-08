Decatur SWAT, Narcotics Unit arrests seven people on drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday Decatur Police SWAT and Investigators with the Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at 231 George Drive SW.

The investigation leading up to the search warrant stemmed from multiple overdoses, an overdose death at the home and multiple complaints from neighbors of drug sales.

During the search, investigators found a large number of fentanyl-laced pills, a distribution amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, a stolen firearm and a large number of drug paraphernalia.

The following suspects were arrested:

Timothy Jason Whitlow (DPD)

Timothy Jason Whitlow, 43 is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitlow had active felony warrants with multiple agencies for dangerous drugs.

Whitlow was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $10,3000 bond, once he posts bond he will be held on his active warrants.

Deona Evelyn Grant (DPD)

Deona Evelyn Grant, 48 is charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grant was booked into the Morgan County Jail and is held on a $10,600 bond.

Tymon Mosche Garner (DPD)

Tymon Mosche Garner, 33 is charged with receiving stolen property 2nd degree, two counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and loitering in a drug house.

Garner also had active felony warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and a misdemeanor warrant with the Priceville Police Department.

Garner was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on a $5,100 bond, he will also be held on his active warrants once he posts bond.

Brittney Jo Perry (DPD)

Brittney Jo Perry, 31 is charged with receiving stolen property 2nd degree, two counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Perry was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,100 bond.

Timothy Lynn Cannon (DPD)

Timothy Lynn Cannon, 58 is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance,

Cannon was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond.

Cannon had an active no bond warrant with the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cannon will be held on no bond.

Andrea Nicole Sutton (DPD)

Andrea Nicole Sutton, 27 was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.

Sutton was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on a $2,600 bond.

Jason Michael Grant (DPD)

Jason Michael Grant, 24 is charged with two counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Grant was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,300 bond.

Grant had an active misdemeanor warrant with Decatur Police and will be held on his warrant once he posts bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

