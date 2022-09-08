Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person officials are looking for this week is an alleged salon scammer.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department said in June a woman went to Malone and Walker Salon and had $230 worth of services done.

When she went to pay her card was declined. Authorities say she left to get money from a nearby ATM but never came back.

Officials are looking for other people in the area in hopes of bringing them to justice.

Patrique Jolly is charged with theft by deception after he allegedly cashed a bad check.

Dennis Lemay is wanted for meth possession.

Leo Minion is charged with theft of property after officials say he stole a chainsaw and blower from a local Lowe’s.

Raymond Roop is accused of swindling someone out of a thousand dollars. Authorities allege he took money to do some work but never completed the job.

Michael Rice is accused of having a large amount of marijuana on him.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

