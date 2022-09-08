Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

Beautiful Thursday...Rain Returns Tomorrow Into The Weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beautiful day across the Tennessee Valley today with plenty of sunshine and drier air continuing to filter in with a few breezes from the northeast. Even though it is still relatively warm with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 80s, it’s feeling quite comfortable with humidity staying on the lower side. Expect pleasant and mainly dry conditions throughout the rest of your afternoon and evening hours with increasing cloud cover overnight. A stray shower or two will be possible for our southeastern counties late this evening, but most of us will be remaining completely dry. With added cloud cover, overnight lows will be a bit warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

Big changes to the forecast on Friday with humidity and rain chances returning as early as your mid to late morning hours. Not everyone will see rain with this first round of showers, but it’d be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy as additional rounds of showers and storms becomes more widespread into the afternoon and evening hours. The potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding issues will continue overnight into portions of your Saturday before getting some brief breaks in the rain by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s due to added cloud cover and rain chances.

Plan on more scattered showers and storms to wrap up your weekend on Sunday mainly by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the region. A few lingering showers are likely early in the day on Monday, but we should see drier air return to the forecast after the front passes through the area. Behind the front, expect cooler and drier conditions for your next work week with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Highs will begin warming back in the mid and upper 80s later in the week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Construction worker killed in industrial accident on University Drive
Construction worker killed in accidental electrocution on University Drive
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
1 person in critical condition after wreck in Madison
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Thursday
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
WAFF Thursday Planner
Perfect Thursday with rain, storms coming Friday through Sunday
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast