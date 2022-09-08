Beautiful Thursday...Rain Returns Tomorrow Into The Weekend

Beautiful day across the Tennessee Valley today with plenty of sunshine and drier air continuing to filter in with a few breezes from the northeast. Even though it is still relatively warm with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 80s, it’s feeling quite comfortable with humidity staying on the lower side. Expect pleasant and mainly dry conditions throughout the rest of your afternoon and evening hours with increasing cloud cover overnight. A stray shower or two will be possible for our southeastern counties late this evening, but most of us will be remaining completely dry. With added cloud cover, overnight lows will be a bit warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

Big changes to the forecast on Friday with humidity and rain chances returning as early as your mid to late morning hours. Not everyone will see rain with this first round of showers, but it’d be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy as additional rounds of showers and storms becomes more widespread into the afternoon and evening hours. The potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding issues will continue overnight into portions of your Saturday before getting some brief breaks in the rain by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s due to added cloud cover and rain chances.

Plan on more scattered showers and storms to wrap up your weekend on Sunday mainly by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the region. A few lingering showers are likely early in the day on Monday, but we should see drier air return to the forecast after the front passes through the area. Behind the front, expect cooler and drier conditions for your next work week with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Highs will begin warming back in the mid and upper 80s later in the week.

