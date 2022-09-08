Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket

ALERT: 19-year-old on shooting rampage across city, police say

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued an alert to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous 19-year-old man who police say is on a shooting rampage across Memphis.

Police say he is responsible for many shootings across Memphis and that he is recording them on Facebook Live.

The spree began around 4:30 p.m., police say.

There is no indication of his current location.

The suspect was occupying a blue sedan, possibly an Infiniti with a busted rear window and red drive-out tags.

Police say the suspect is now in a gray SUV.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Generic
North Alabama Electric Co-op GM pleads guilty to diverting funds
The wreck happened on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley.
1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash
Sanders was arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a domestic dispute.
Huntsville PD officers, SWAT respond to domestic dispute
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East
One person killed in car accident on Hwy. 72 East

Latest News

Hartselle rapist, burglar found months after search by Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office
Hartselle rapist, burglar found months after search on Barkley Ridge Rd
Portion of Capshaw Road closed due to road paving project
Newly authorized COVID boosters
Newly authorized COVID boosters
18-year-old arrested in connection to Pratt Ave. murder investigation