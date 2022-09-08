Deals
2022 WhistleStop Festival back this weekend

The 2022 WhistleStop Festival will be at John Hunt Park.
The 2022 WhistleStop Festival will be at John Hunt Park.(WhistleStop Festival)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 WhistleStop Festival is back this weekend at John Hunt Park to benefit the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum STEM expansion.

There will be the Shadetree and KCBS Professional BBQ competition, the People’s Choice Tasting competition, Wing Thing and more. The main focus of the WhistleStop Festival has always been barbeque and this year nearly 110 cookers are expected to compete in competitions.

Food trucks will also be on site throughout Friday and Saturday for people looking for something other than barbeque.

There will also be live music and plenty of televisions for people wanting to know what’s happening in college football on Saturday.

The festival is open Friday from 4 - 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. at John Hunt Park. Tickets are $10 per day.

