1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened on Thursday.
The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.