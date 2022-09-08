Deals
1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting

The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson.
The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened on Thursday.

The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020