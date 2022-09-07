WATCH LIVE: Huntsville-area COVID-19 news conference

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officials are holding a news conference to talk about the newly released vaccines that are arriving in Huntsville.

The following officials will speak at the conference:

Jeff Birdwel l, EMA Director

Tracy Doughty , Huntsville Hospital Senior VP of Operations

Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville

The conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. A livestream can be seen at the top of this story.

