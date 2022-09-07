Deals
UPDATE: Man wanted in deadly Blount Co. shooting captured

Norman Griffin was captured in Cordova.
Norman Griffin was captured in Cordova.(Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in a deadly shooting Monday has been captured.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputies, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and Cordova Police Department captured Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, September 7.

He was found in the woods behind a home on River Road in Cordova.

Griffin was wanted for Murder and Certain Persons Prohibited to Possess a Firearm.

Norman Wayne Griffin is wanted in connection with a shooting in Oneonta.
Norman Wayne Griffin is wanted in connection with a shooting in Oneonta.(Butte Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Griffin will be extradited to the Blount County Jail.

A 911 call was made September 5 about a domestic dispute with shots fired at 302 Valley View Drive in Oneonta.

Deputies from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Oneonta Police Department got to the scene and found two people on the ground with gunshot wounds. A 58-year-old man died at the scene. A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and later released.

Authorities say, Griffin, 57, of Oneonta was picked up by John Moorehouse and taken outside of Blount County and dropped off.

Moorehouse later came to the Blount County Sheriffs Office where he was interviewed by investigators and has been charged with First-Degree Hindering Prosecution.

