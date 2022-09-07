Deals
Tennessee receives $5M to prevent maternal deaths

(Canva)
By Action News 5 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Health says it has received a $5 million federal grant to help improve the state’s maternal health outcomes.

Commissioner Morgan McDonald said in a statement Tuesday that the majority of Tennessee’s maternal deaths are preventable.

According to the department, the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be used to create educational materials for patients, strengthen data collection and analysis, build a maternal health website and expand public outreach efforts.

From 2017 to 2020, the health agency found that almost nine in 10 pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, and 24% had a good chance of being prevented.

