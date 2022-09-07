Stronger unions on the rise in north Alabama according to North Alabama Area Labor Council leader

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Public opinion of organized labor unions is higher than it’s been in decades according to a new Gallup poll and north Alabama labor leaders say they can see the growing support in the area.

Gallup reports that 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions. This is up from 64% before the pandemic and the highest recorded measure since 1965.

Not only are people more favorable to unions, but there is an increase in new unions. Workers are winning almost 80% of union elections according to a Vox report. There are twice as many new union workers so far in 2022 than in the entire year of 2021.

North Alabama Area Labor Council Secretary-Treasurer Jacob Morrison says unions in our area are bigger and stronger than he’s ever seen before.

Huntsville’s growth and development take partial credit for more union members. There are more entertainment and construction projects and with more projects, more workers are needed. Morrison points to the unionized stagehands of the new Orion Amphitheater. Then, the increased membership of trade unions that lend a hand in large construction projects in the area.

“The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) has tripled their apprenticeship classes over the last two years,” said Morrison. “Their membership has grown 20% over the last two years. IBEW 558 covering north Alabama is already the biggest trade union in the state. They have thousands of members. (...) Iron Workers 477 out of Muscle Shoals, in just the last two months they have tripled their apprentice classes, they have doubled their membership in the last two years.

“Other trades have seen similar growth as well with the pipe fitters and the millwrights,” Morrison added. “This is because people who are responsible for these projects are coming in understanding that’s where you’re going to go if you want good work. But also workers understand if I want good pay and I’m in the construction industry I’m going to go to a trade union apprenticeship I’m going to be a trade union journeyman because they make twice as much as non-union construction workers.”

Morrison says not only are they gaining new members, but existing unions are winning stronger contracts.

He points to RWDSU Decatur Poultry workers who saw a 20% pay increase in their most recent contract negotiations. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 44 Union representing the United Launch Alliance workers saw a 10% pay increase.

Morrison says people are flocking to unions for the reasons they always have: better pay, benefits and job security.

“There are several reasons this is happening now but the basics of why is this happening is the same that it’s always been: union workers make more money,” said Morrison. “A Teamster UPS driver at their top pay, which they get to after driver for maybe four years, is $40 an hour plus benefits, healthcare and a pension. Amazon drivers, FedEx drivers make half that. They get better healthcare, union workers have a pension. Many of the trade unions have healthcare that is 100% employer paid. Workers don’t pay into their healthcare, it is 100% paid by the contractor.

“You’ve got better job security. Your boss can’t fire you if you have a good union contract just because they don’t like you,” Morrison added. “Maybe there’s a personal disagreement or because maybe your boss isn’t professional and they’re trying to take it out on you, you can’t do that in a union workplace. (...) Everywhere else if you don’t have a union contract you are an at-will employee you can be fired for any reason or no reason at all. That doesn’t happen to union workers because we have contracts, we have enforcement mechanisms that protect us and our job security.”

He says it’s surging right now because of the treatment of workers.

“Working people will put up with a lot of different things: low wages, low benefits, not great healthcare, not great benefits,” said Morrison. “They’ll put up with a lot more of that if they don’t feel like they’ll be respected. If you just treat your workers like a human, if you treat them with a certain amount of common decency then you can get away with a lot more and bosses just aren’t doing that anymore.”

Morrison says one of his main responsibilities is helping workers create unions in their own workplaces. He says you can call or text (256) 426-3358 for more information on starting a union.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.