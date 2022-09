LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - According to HEMSI, someone was killed in a car accident in Limestone County. Officers and emergency teams responded to the scene after a call at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The accident happened on Highway 72 east and Brian Hill Road, it is unknown how many cars were involved.

The unidentified person died on the scene.

