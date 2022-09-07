Old highway 431 bridges nearing completion

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The project has been in development for over three years.

The bridges used to be 18 feet wide, so only one car could pass through at a time.

Daniel Santo told me the bridges used to be a mess.

“Someone hit my mirror, because they decided to go at the same time,” he said.

Now, those same bridges are weeks away from opening to the public.

The project cost $12.7 million in total.

The remodeled bridges are now 37 feet wide.

Construction workers have finished the bridges, but they aren’t quite ready for public use yet.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hall said the reason you can’t drive on the road right now is they’re still trying to install sidewalks.

“We’re having a little trouble with supply of concrete,” he said. “The project is moving, and if the weather will cooperate, we’ll have the project done by the end of the month.”

Santo said after two years, the project coming to a close is a relief.

“I was hoping to see it in a year’s time,” he said. “I never expected it to take three to four years. It’s crazy.”

He has had to go another way to get home since 2020 and the commute has cost him.

“Twenty dollars a day just go around the mountain and to the hospital I work at,” he said.

Santo feels relieved knowing in weeks, he won’t have to take the long way home.

“We’re going to rejoice when we see this thing finally open,” he said. “We’re going to be really happy.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.