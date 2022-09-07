Deals
Nashville: No license plate readers in imposing abortion ban

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s city council has decided that law enforcement will be prohibited from using license plate readers to enforce Tennessee’s anti-abortion laws.

The move comes after Tennessee enacted one of the strictest abortion bans in the U.S. last month.

Under the law, almost all abortions are outlawed and doctors who violate the statute risk felony convictions.

However, as with several left-leaning cities in Republican-dominated states, Nashville’s city council has attempted to push back on the ban.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved barring police and other law enforcement from using license plate readers that would assist with “enforcing laws outlawing abortion or outlawing interstate travel to obtain abortion.”

