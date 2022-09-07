LGBTQ+ flags spark controversy, parents pack the Madison City School Board meeting

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison parents spoke at the Madison City School Board meeting after LGBTQ+ pride flags were removed from a James Clemons High School classroom.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said teachers have to remove pride flags because they represent personal viewpoints.

In a statement he wrote:

“As superintendent, our district is supportive of all students and their freedom of speech and expression. Any suggestion that Madison City Schools has taken any action to prohibit clubs or student organizations related to issues of sexual orientation, is false.

“However, we have recently responded to the inappropriate display of flags and symbols in classrooms representing personal viewpoints of teachers and staff unrelated to the class curriculum. As school administrators, we must maintain a position of neutrality on political issues and not impose a teacher’s personal views and beliefs on our students through such displays in the classroom. For that reason, flags and banners other than the American or Alabama state flag, or other flags appropriate to the curriculum of a particular class, are not to be displayed in our schools by faculty and staff. Allowing teachers and staff to display flags on school grounds with respect to political, religious or cultural issues may create an environment of exclusion for some students who hold different viewpoints on sexuality, religion or politics. This is true regardless of the political viewpoint expressed. For every teacher allowed to display flags in the classroom to express a personal viewpoint in favor of a certain political or cultural position, the district could be faced with a teacher who would express an opposing viewpoint with equal vigor. Such displays, on either side, are not in the interests of providing an open and welcoming environment for all.

“All Madison City Schools classrooms must be welcoming to students regardless of their religious affiliation, or political or sexual orientation. All Madison City Schools classrooms must be presented as safe places for all students.

“Of course we recognize that faculty and staff hold varying viewpoints on such issues. While we expect all faculty and staff to exhibit appropriate professional neutrality within the context of the school and classroom environment, we also recognize each person’s freedom of speech and expression in their personal lives and in their personal expression exercised away from school. Madison City Schools has always celebrated diversity and will continue to do so.”

The flag removal struck a chord with the community. They went to the board meeting with a range of opinions. Some say the flag isn’t political, it just shows support for marginalized students.

“LGBTQIA+ students will still be here whether the school district supports them or not, we can not just bury our heads in the sand and pretend like they don’t exist,” said one community member at Tuesday night’s meeting. “I ask that you please reconsider removing support for LGBTQIA+ students.”

“To be blunt I find the policy cowardly, it is not removing teachers distracting political stances from the classroom,” said another board meeting attendee. “It is a political stance against children in the school.”

Others believe LGBTQ+ pride flags are too polarizing are classrooms.

“I thank you for keeping our schools a neutral ground as they should be since we have such a diverse student population,” said one person who attended the meeting. “Political ideals, symbols representing such polarizing topics have no place in our schools, nor do they serve any academic purpose.”

“I just want to thank you for keeping the expression of sexual preference views out of our schools, this constant advocation for different types of sexual preferences really needs to stop,” said one community member.

The superintendent said Madison City Schools has always celebrated diversity and will continue to do so, but the flag policy will not change.

