Less humidity, more sunshine and a few storms this afternoon

We are starting off this Wednesday morning with more areas of fog for the early morning commute.

Temperatures are running a few degrees cooler this morning in the upper 60s to start off with some slightly drier air trying to nudge its way in from the north, this will make things feel a bit less muggy. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day with slow clearing through the morning hours, highs will reach the middle 80s into the afternoon. Isolated downpours and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and early evening hours with the possibility of producing some locally heavy rainfall.

Skies will stay mainly clear overnight with lows dropping into the middle 60s. Thursday will be the best day of the work week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s, a northeast wind should keep humidity levels fairly comfortable for the day.

Once again, we are tracking the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding for Friday into Saturday. Rainfall totals may exceed two inches for this time period and a few stronger storms may also be possible. Sunday will have a chance at more scattered rain showers and storms, highs will be in the lower 80s. A cooler and drier pattern will return by next work week with more sunshine, this will be “False Fall #2″ for the season.

