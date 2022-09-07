Huntsville-area COVID-19 news conference
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officials held a news conference to talk about the newly released vaccines that are arriving in Huntsville.
The following officials were at the conference:
- Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director
- Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital Senior VP of Operations
- Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville
A full replay of the news conference can be seen at the top of this story.
