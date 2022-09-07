Huntsville-area COVID-19 news conference

Deals
Huntsville officials held a news conference to discuss the newly released COVID-19 vaccines.
Sep. 7, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville officials held a news conference to talk about the newly released vaccines that are arriving in Huntsville.

The following officials were at the conference:

  • Jeff Birdwell, EMA Director
  • Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital Senior VP of Operations
  • Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville

A full replay of the news conference can be seen at the top of this story.

