Hartselle rapist, burglar found months after search on Barkley Ridge Rd

Hartselle rapist, burglar found months after search by Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Decatur Police Department found and arrested Trenton Turner Reed, 27.

Reed was found on a property on Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle on Wednesday after starting a search for him in March 2022.

Reed was accused of forcing his way inside a home on January 19 with a crowbar, attacking and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and stealing her phone. Reed was also believed to have stolen the victim’s cat and thrown it in the trunk of his car.

Reed was charged with felony warrants for Rape 2nd, Burglary 1st, Burglary 3rd and obstructing justice.

Reed was out on a $1 million bond on those charges but they were revoked. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

