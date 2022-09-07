Drier Today & Tomorrow...Wetter By Friday

Tracking a few widely scattered showers this afternoon, but most of us are sitting dry across the Tennessee Valley. We should see these showers continue to move southward throughout the rest of the afternoon and early evening with rain wrapping up across all counties likely by or just before sunset. With drier air filtering in from the north, temperatures should drop quickly this evening and should feel a bit more refreshing with lower humidity levels. Expect overnight lows to fall into the low to mid 60s with clear and calm conditions.

A fantastic day is on tap for your Thursday with drier and more comfortable humidity levels sticking around in the short term. Afternoon highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. I would recommend getting outdoor errands done on this day with big and quite unpleasant changes coming to the forecast by Friday.

Friday and into the upcoming weekend, we’ll once again be tracking the potential for heavy rainfall that could begin as early as your mid to late morning on Friday. With rainfall totals possibly even exceeding two inches throughout this timeframe, flash flooding will likely be an issue, so make sure you are taking it easy on roadways. By late Monday, a cold front will be sweeping through the region and rain chances should start ending by Tuesday morning. Behind the front, expect a cooler and drier trend for your next work week with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

